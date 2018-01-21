Soldiers recover stolen vehicles in Mpumalanga

South African National Defence Force members managed to intercept and recover four stolen vehicles in Mpumalanga near the Mozambican border on Friday.

The soldiers‚ from 14 South African Infantry Battalion‚ were conducting standard patrols along the South African/Mozambican border about 40km south of the Lebombo border post when they heard the sound of vehicles approaching.

On investigation they saw four vehicles driving towards them in a convoy‚ said SANDF spokesman Brigadier-General M Mgobozi.

A soldier tried to stop the vehicles but the driver of one of the vehicles attempted to run over him. The soldier fired four rounds in the air in an attempt to stop the driver. One of the other vehicles then attempted to overtake the first one and two further shots were fired‚” Mgobozi said.