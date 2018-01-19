Marshals accuse ANC organisers of underpaying for work done

Scores of ANC ward 42 branch members are angry with the party's organisers over claims that they were underpaid for their marshalling work at the 106th anniversary celebrations in East London.

The row turned ugly after the celebrations at the weekend, with marshals demanding more pay at the ANC regional offices in the East London CBD.

Ward councillor Senduka Maphuka said there was a misunderstanding.

"Volunteers did not understand. They fail to understand when people are employed by the municipality and when they are employed by the organisation.

"The ANC employed them so they should understand the rates won't be the same as municipal rates," he said.