Marshals accuse ANC organisers of underpaying for work done
Scores of ANC ward 42 branch members are angry with the party's organisers over claims that they were underpaid for their marshalling work at the 106th anniversary celebrations in East London.
The row turned ugly after the celebrations at the weekend, with marshals demanding more pay at the ANC regional offices in the East London CBD.
Ward councillor Senduka Maphuka said there was a misunderstanding.
"Volunteers did not understand. They fail to understand when people are employed by the municipality and when they are employed by the organisation.
"The ANC employed them so they should understand the rates won't be the same as municipal rates," he said.
Maphuka said the matter had been resolved and the ANC members would be paid according to the proposed rate, which was R100 a day.
ANC organiser Tandekile Koyana said he needed permission from his bosses before he could comment.
About 128 members from the ward were employed as marshals for the event.
At a meeting held at the rent office in NU 2 on Wednesday, Sowetan's sister publication, the Daily Dispatch, heard disgruntled members complaining ahead of an address by Maphuka and Koyana.
The members complained that they were underpaid and neglected during the event.
Sandile Rala, who was also employed to do security work, said the organisers did not stick to payment agreements. He said they were paid far less than was promised.
"We got more work than was agreed to, so we were supposed to receive more money. We had sleepless nights, especially on Friday," Rala said.
"There was mismanagement starting from the name tags and our training.
"We weren't trained properly at all," he said.
"We point our fingers at Koyana because he was in charge of this zone.
"The problem was not the ANC organisation, it was the organisers ."
Rala said marshals had demanded R700 instead of the proposed R200.
"It is not just us, all branch members from various wards had the same problem," said Rala.
He said they had no hope of getting the extra money.