Two men who were allegedly looting a home in Witbank in Mpumalanga found themselves in a jam when the garage door they had entered through was locked while they were still inside‚ the SA Community Crime Watch group said.

"SACCW were alerted today via social media of home owners requesting urgent assistance after they stumbled across a house break-in in progress on the Jackaroo Plots AH R555‚" said spokesperson Maureen Scheepers.

"The homeowner arrived at the premises and noticed that the garage door was open slightly and on further inspection saw that the lock was damaged. He heard movement inside the garage and immediately closed the door‚ securing the suspects inside."

Responders rushed to the scene‚ where the pair were still locked inside.

"On arrival of the responders the door was opened by the home owner and the two male suspects emerged from the garage and were detained on scene."

It was found that the two had reportedly tampered with several doors around the property before gaining entry via the garage.

The two were arrested on the scene.