#FeesMustFall campaign leader Mcebo Dlamini on Thursday appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court where his case linked to the 2016 fee hike protests was postponed.

Shortly after proceedings‚ Dlamini took to his Facebook page where he wrote: “Case postponed to the 20th of February… I must say‚ I am tired.”

He had appeared in court with support from students from the University of Witwatersrand.

In November‚ Dlamini told TimesLIVE that a plea bargain had been placed on the table by the state.

It was not immediately clear whether he had agreed to enter into the deal.

The law student faces a string of charges‚ including theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property linked to student protests from October 2016.

He remains out on bail.