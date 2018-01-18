The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has re-launched a global manhunt for an alleged child molester and rapist it believes may be in South Africa.

According to a post on the FBI’s website‚ it is offering a new reward of up to $10‚000 (R120‚000) and has launched a media campaign in an effort to generate tips in the cold case.

The US law enforcement agency is hunting for Barrett Preston Busschau‚ now 42‚ who disappeared from Oregon in 1993 after he was arrested on multiple charges of sex abuse involving children.

“The FBI is running Facebook ads in both the Portland-metro area and in South Africa‚ where he may be living. In addition‚ the FBI Laboratory has produced an age-progressed photo of what Busschau may look like now‚ and the FBI is profiling Busschau’s case on its fugitive website‚” the post read.