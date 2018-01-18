The Asset Forfeiture Unit’s (AFU) dramatic pursuit of R50-billion in state capture cases is but the beginning of more explosive developments into the Gupta family state dealings‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said.

Mbalula said criminal cases have been opened in relation to the state capture saga‚ adding that police have also initiated cases and that there were “no holy cows”.

“You must not be shocked by what you see (with the) asset forfeiture reports‚ there is going to be bombs that are going to come in relation to this issue of corruption…” Mbalula said in Pretoria on Wednesday.

After years of seeming disregard for the state capture scandal by law enforcement agencies‚ the AFU has moved swiftly to secure preservation orders against Mckinsey and Trillian soon after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.

The AFU obtained the orders on December 14 to freeze assets worth about R1.6-billion belonging to global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian. The matter is in relation to a controversial deal with Eskom.

Mbalula said all the reported matters were on the police radar‚ saying police were out to rid the country of corruption.

The minister said the investigation into state capture was an untelevised revolution and that tackling these sensitive cases was important for society’s trust in state law enforcement and prosecution functionaries.