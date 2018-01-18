On Wednesday a “citizen’s arrest” took place in Amanzimtoti‚ south of Durban. A black man — his race does matter — was taken into custody and later handed over to the police. The men who apprehended him believed he was involved in hurling rocks from a bridge — a trend‚ often fatal‚ that has hit Durban and parts of Gauteng in recent weeks.

But the man did nothing wrong. In fact‚ the police said‚ he was released not just without charge but without warning. There was‚ according to the police‚ a “misunderstanding”.

“No rock was thrown and the person was released‚” SAPS spokeswoman Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

This series of events raises an important question: What happens when being vigilant turns vigilante? It also raises a second equally important and more controversial question: What role did the man’s race play in the saga?

The picture that accompanied the viral posts about the man’s detainment tells a story in and of itself: white legs surround a black body‚ pinning the man up against a yellow road marker.