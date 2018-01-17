Thousands of pupils in limbo

As schools reopen today, the future of more than 28000 Gauteng pupils remains in limbo after their parents apparently refused offers to place them at second-choice schools.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was however upbeat yesterday, insisting the province was ready for schools reopening today.

This was despite Lesufi admitting that of the 31000 pupils waiting to be placed, only 2565 parents accepted offers to be placed at other schools. "Our major challenge at the moment is that parents don't want to understand that their certain schools of choice are full," Lesufi said.

"Some of them have refused to accept offers given to them for placement whereas others have asked the department to give them more time to decide. We are sure by mid-February everyone will be placed."

The department hosted Admission Open Days this past weekend. "We appeal for patience and co-operation in the interest of the learners.

"We are doing everything possible to place the unplaced learners. We also have a total of 4500 new applications that we have received since Saturday," Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the department has done everything to ensure a smooth start to the first day of school, noting that learning and teaching were expected to start without any hindrance.