Just a day after the suspended HOD of the Gauteng department of health resigned‚ the suspended director of mental health‚ Dr Makgabo Manamela‚ has also resigned.

This was confirmed by a senior official in the department on Wednesday.

“Yes‚ she has resigned. That is all I can say‚” said the senior official.

Manamela testified in the hearings into the Life Esidimeni disaster and said she was not responsible for the deaths that shocked the entire country.

Manamela‚ who is also a qualified psychiatric nurse‚ signed licences giving inexperienced‚ underfunded‚ poorly-equipped NGOs permission to look after profoundly mentally ill patients and as a result‚ 143 people died‚ most of them in NGOs.

NGOs were used to care for patients after the Gauteng Department of Health terminated the contract with Life Esidimeni‚ and about 1‚712 patients were moved out of Life Esidimeni homes.