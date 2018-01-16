“Kidnappings are certainly on the increase in South Africa and this is very worrying. It appears organised syndicates are at work and we are also seeing smaller or amateur groups carrying out ‘copy-cat’ kidnappings‚” Abramjee wrote.

Abramjee said it appears some of the kidnapping syndicates have international criminal ties‚ because the ransom often has to be paid into foreign bank accounts.

“We have seen South Africans of Indian origin being targeted as well as Pakistani‚ Bangladeshi‚ Chinese‚ Zimbabwean and Indian nationals.”

Abramjee claims kidnappings are often not reported because families fear going to the police.

“Let’s also appeal to the public to come forward with information. Someone‚ somewhere‚ somehow knows something. Please blow the whistle.”