Limpopo police hunting for culprits who burned down four houses.

Police have launched a manhunt for people who burnt down four houses of villagers whom they accuse of practising witchcraft at Ntswaneng Village‚ outside Burgersfort‚ in Limpopo.

Police said the incident happened at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

“It is understood tension has been brewing in the area where some villagers were accused of practicing witchcraft. They are accused of being responsible for the death of a youngster who died during December last year.

“The residents went on the rampage and started pursuing the Maepa family. The police reacted swiftly and intervened.

The family is now under police protection.