Just as many South Africans were recovering from the drama caused by the Economic Freedom Fighters over the weekend‚ the red berets yet again stormed one of the biggest malls in the country‚ Mall of Africa in Midrand north of Johannesburg.

This follows several H&M stores around the country being stormed by the EFF just days after the international clothing company withdrew sales of a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle" after an ad‚ featuring a black child‚ caused a stir on social media‚ with the brand being accused of racism.

H&M has since closed its 17 South African stores in response and apologised for the offending advertisement.

"Mall of Africa can confirm that an EFF protest action that is aimed at the H&M store arrived today at the mall and the situation is being closely monitored by the mall's security team‚ Fidelity Security Services and the South Africa Police Service‚" said Mall of Africa's Marie Coetsee.

She said although the EFF stormed the mall‚ shops were still operating.