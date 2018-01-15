Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille returned to work on Monday having won the first round in her battle to keep her job‚ but the heat is still on her.

Lawyers for the executive director in her office‚ Craig Kesson‚ have demanded an apology for De Lille’s media statements implying he lied about her.