South Africa

Two security officers shot and wounded at Middelburg mall

By Staff reporter - 14 January 2018 - 11:21
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Two men‚ believed to be in their 30s‚ were shot and wounded by a group of alleged robbers at a mall in Middelburg in Mpumalanga on Saturday night‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 23h30‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and started treating the two security officers.

“Both men sustained moderate injuries and they were transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

No further details were available but Siddall said local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

