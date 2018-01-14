Presidency denies claims Zuma demanded NDZ be appointed deputy president of SA

The Presidency has denied reports that President Jacob Zuma had demanded during a meeting last week with his deputy and newly-elected ANC president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma be appointed as the country's deputy president.

“No such discussion has taken place and no such demand has been made anywhere by President Zuma‚” the Presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

It said it had noted several distortions in media reports in relation to the meeting held between Zuma and Ramaphosa on January 7 at Dr John Langalibalele Dube residence in Durban.