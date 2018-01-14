Power expected to be restored to northern Joburg suburbs on Sunday night

City Power is hoping to restore power to several northern Johannesburg suburbs by late Sunday evening.

Power has been out in some areas since Saturday owing to the theft of a valve and vandalism of a transformer at the Gresswold substation.

The areas affected are Wynberg‚ Kew Bramley Gardens and Fairmont. The Alexandra Clinic is also affected.

“This act of criminality caused the transformer to lose more than 16‚000 litres of oil‚” said City Power spokesman Sol Masolo.

“City Power technicians are still on site at Gresswold substation‚ busy with the repair work. It is envisaged that restoration will take place late this evening to all the affected areas‚” he added.