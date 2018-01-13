South Africa

Zuma booed at January 8 statement gathering

By Staff Writer - 13 January 2018 - 11:28
President Jacob Zuma and the new ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Jacob Zuma was booed by ANC supporters at the party’s January 8 statement event in East London on Saturday.

Zuma arrived in the middle of alliance partner Sanco's message of support with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. The two men were cheered by a portion of the crowd when they entered.

However‚ when the cameras moved over Zuma‚ the crowd booed.

When ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe introduced Zuma‚ he was immediately booed.

This was in stark contrast with the welcoming cheers Kenyatta received when Mantashe introduced him directly after Zuma.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the ANC's national executive committee January 8 statement.

