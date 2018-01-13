Massive manhunt after series of knife attacks on Cape Town hikers.

Police and private security guards launched a massive manhunt in the mountains above Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Saturday after at least three knife attacks on groups of hikers.

At least one woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Noleen Radebe‚ a call-centre controller at the Mountain Men security company‚ said armed response guards had joined the manhunt but there had been no arrests so far.

Wilderness Search and Rescue were alerted to the first attack around 9.20am‚ said spokesman Johan Marais. Victims were taken to hospital by the Skymed helicopter‚ while those targeted in at least two other attacks were still being assisted on the scene.