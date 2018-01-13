A man was killed on Thursday when he allegedly fled police following the barricade of the N2 by protesters‚ said Abahlali baseMjondolo‚ a civil movement that campaigns against land evictions and for housing.

It accused eThekwini Municipality’s anti-land invasion unit of for months “illegally and violently” demolishing people's homes in the movement’s Solomon Mahlangu branch.

“The community decided to barricade the N2 so that they can be heard‚” said the statement issued by Abahlali baseMjondolo on Friday. “Instead of listening to the community the municipality sent armed men‚ security guards and police officers‚ to attack them.

“Sandile Biyela was killed while running for his life from the police who were shooting at the protestors.”