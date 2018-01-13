Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory as ANC president‚ saying political parties in Africa can learn from his unity message.

Speaking to the media after a meeting between the two in East London‚ ahead of the ANC’s 106th birthday rally‚ Kenyatta said he wished Ramaphosa and the newly elected ANC leadership well.

“We must also say that we did mention and congratulate him for the unity message to bring people together. It’s a message that resonates well not only with South Africans but [also] to the rest of us in our political parties in the rest of Africa‚” he said.

Kenyatta arrived in East London on Friday morning‚ after having being hosted for a working visit by President Jacob Zuma in Durban a day before.

Since becoming ANC president in December‚ Ramaphosa has preached unity in the party‚ constantly saying that competing factions before the December conference should now come together.

“As I told my brother [Ramaphosa]‚ we have a lot to learn from a party that has held together for 106 years and have been involved in the struggle of South Africa and Africa‚” Kenyatta said.

Ramaphosa told the media that Kenyatta would attend the ANC’s gala dinner on Friday evening and the rally the next day.