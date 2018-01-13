The ANC needs to respect South Africa‚ South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande said on Saturday.

Nzimande‚ S'dumo Dlamini‚ president of Cosatu‚ and Sanco president Richard Mdakane all brought messages of support for the ANC ahead of the January 8 statement‚ which ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver in East London on Saturday.

Relations within the alliance was at an all-time low at the end of former ANC president Jacob Zuma's second term.‚ with both Cosatu and the SACP calling on Zuma to step down.

Nzimande said in his message that the sovereignty of SA needed to be protected.

"Our country needs the ANC‚ but the ANC needs to respect the country‚" Nzimande said‚ adding that SA should not be taken for granted‚ and that the movement needed to listen to what the people of SA had to say.