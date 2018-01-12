South Africa and Kenya are expected to conclude several bilateral agreements that will expand and deepen the partnership between the two countries during the first quarter of this year.

This was revealed by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta after his meeting with his South African counterpart‚ President Jacob Zuma‚ in Durban on Thursday.

Kenyatta‚ who is on his first working visit to South Africa after being re-elected in a controversial election in August last year‚ will also attend the ANC’s 106th year celebrations in East London on Saturday.

Kenyatta and Zuma held a three-hour-long bilateral meeting at the Edwardian-style presidential residence Dr John Dube House while thongs of journalists and photographers waited patiently for them outside.