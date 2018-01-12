The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) launched a blistering attack on Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday‚ accusing her of tarnishing the image of the Public Protector.

The red berets joined others who raised concerns about the recently announced commission of inquiry into state capture becoming “overburdened” if the scope of the probe was too wide.

Party spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called on Mkhwebane to “learn to keep quiet; for at times‚ silence is golden”.