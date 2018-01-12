Asked to comment on the contents of the documents‚ De Lille said on Thursday: “My responses to the allegations were submitted to the federal executive as requested. It is well known that the matter will be discussed by Fedex on Sunday.

“If submissions have been leaked‚ this is in contravention of the confidentiality of the process while it is under way. I have refuted most if not all of the allegations made against me. Fedex will now consider the matter on Sunday and they will have to communicate on this.”

Smith also declined to comment on the contents of the documents.

The federal executive will consider the report and findings of the Steenhuisen commission‚ as well as the report of attorneys Bowman Gilfillan‚ who investigated a number of allegations against senior council officials and De Lille.

The publication also has a copy of the Bowman Gilfillan report‚ which recommends further investigation of De Lille for allegedly ordering a cover-up when city manager Achmat Ebrahim wanted to act against city transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

On Friday‚ Ebrahim and Whitehead are due to submit reasons why they should not be suspended pending their disciplinary hearings recommended in the Bowman Gilfillan report.