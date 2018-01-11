South Africa

Stampede at Limpopo TVET college

By Staff Reporter - 11 January 2018 - 11:26
Registration has been suspended at the Capricorn TVET College in Polokwane following a stampede which left several prospective students injured.

This is according to a SABC News report.

It is believed that two prospective students have been taken to hospital.

Registration for the 2018 academic year closes today.

Queues began early:

- This is a breaking story‚ with more to come shortly

