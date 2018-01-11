Stampede at Limpopo TVET college
Registration has been suspended at the Capricorn TVET College in Polokwane following a stampede which left several prospective students injured.
This is according to a SABC News report.
It is believed that two prospective students have been taken to hospital.
Registration for the 2018 academic year closes today.
Queues began early:
It's going to be a long day.#CapricornTVETcollege pic.twitter.com/7DfTlMu7yR— Lebogang Moetjie (@LebogangSeladi) January 11, 2018
