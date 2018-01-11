Some ANC top brass visiting Nelson Mandela's homestead in Qunu in the Eastern Cape on Thursday were barred from entering the premises.

Those barred from joining the top leaders included ANC chief whip in parliament Jackson Mthembu‚ former Eastern Cape Premier Noxolo Kiviet‚ King Sabatha Dalindyebo‚ mayor Dumani Zozo as well as former NEC and NWC member Fikile Xasa.

The visit to Mthatha on Thursday is part of the ANC's mass mobilisation campaign‚ a build-up to Saturday's 106th anniversary celebrations to be held at the Buffalo City stadium in East London on Saturday.