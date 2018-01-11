R250 000 to dine with Cyril

High-profile dignitaries, including a statesman, top the list of VIPs who will descend on East London from tomorrow to be part of the ANC's 106th birthday bash.

They include Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta, former Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano, President Jacob Zuma and former president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Other dignitaries expected to attend include senior members of liberation movements from the region, such as Frelimo of Mozambique and Angola's MPLA.

Kenyatta's spokesman, Menoah Esipisu, confirmed yesterday that "definitely our president will come to East London for the ANC birthday celebrations".