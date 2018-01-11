Prasa safety ban will stop many trains in their tracks

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has been accused of gambling with thousands of commuters' lives by using cellphones to communicate during manual authorisations of trains' movements.

This safety failure was among the reasons the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) imposed an immediate ban on Prasa and told them to stop using manual signalling after a series of train collisions attributed to human error.

On Tuesday, at least 200 people were injured when a train was authorised to be stationary in Germiston but another Metrorail train carrying commuters on the same track hit it from behind.