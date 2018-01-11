The three opposition parties asked for an order declaring that the National Assembly had failed to put in place mechanisms and processes to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable‚ for failing to implement the remedial action ordered by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in relation to the misuse of state resources on the upgrade of his Nkandla residence.

The parties also sought an order compelling the National Assembly to convene a committee to investigate whether the president was guilty of any impeachable conduct under section 89 of the constitution.

In a majority judgment‚ the court ruled that a prerequisite for the removal of the president was the holding of a factual inquiry into whether there had been a serious violation of the Constitution or the law‚ serious misconduct or the inability to perform the functions of office. The judgment also found that parliamentary committees and ad hoc committees were not suited for this purpose.

On Wednesday‚ the subcommittee‚ chaired by Richard Mdakane‚ decided at the end of its deliberations to distribute draft proposals to the different parties for consideration and to meet again later.