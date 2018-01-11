Mom vows to never forgive daughter's killers

The mother of a young woman who was kidnapped and doused with petrol before she burnt to death said she would never forgive her daughter's killers.

Yesterday, one of the accused, Cynthia Mosupi, read a letter of remorse to Boitumelo Dlamini's family in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Anna Dlamini said after court yesterday that she was relieved her daughter's killers were found guilty.

"I am happy that they are behind bars and have been found guilty.

"We will wait for their sentencing before we engage the media about how we feel about the case," Dlamini said.

Mosupi, 25, and Sharon Twala, 24, were found guilty in October of kidnapping and murder by the North Gauteng High Court. They abducted and burnt Boitumelo, an 18-year-old Grade 12 pupil from Eletsa Secondary School in Letlhabile near Brits in North West because Mosupi was angered by Boitumelo's romantic involvement with the father of her child.

During mitigation, Mosupi requested that the court allow her to read a letter of remorse aimed at extending an apology to the Dlamini family.

However, moments before she read it out, the mother stepped out of the courtroom.

"I didn't want to hear the nonsense that she had to say," Dlamini said.

"She had time to come to us and apologise for her actions, but she didn't. She has never showed remorse and that's why I didn't want to entertain her letter."

In her letter, Mosupi pleaded for forgiveness from the Dlaminis and said she felt deep regret for her actions.

"I am a girl child and I am also a daughter to my mother. I wrote this letter with a heavy heart, regret and sympathy. I have no words for the pain I caused. I know at the moment it is difficult for them to forgive me for my actions. I didn't mean to hurt their child. It was not intentional. I know anger drove me to a point where I lost control over the situation."

However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela pointed out that she had not called for medical attention for Boitumelo.

"But you rushed to the hospital to seek medical attention for your wounds. You did not think to take Boitumelo, who had sustained more injuries than you, to the hospital."

Maumela provisionally postponed the matter to March 20.