North West police are searching for 50 people suspected to be behind the torching of six buildings in the Rustenburg CBD.

Police say the buildings were burnt on Wednesday night by local taxi operators who went on a rampage against drug dealers and sex workers in the area.

Residents claim the targeted properties house drug peddlers‚ while others operate as brothels and target girls. The community claims the police have failed to shut down such sites‚ hence they called on taxi operators to remove suspected offenders.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula condemned the acts of violence and urged officers to root out criminality‚ in particular brothels‚ where the future of young women is destroyed.

"No matter how justified people might think they are‚ taking the law into their own hands does not make them different to the people they accuse of being criminals. People must know we are a democratic state‚ with competent institutions that could resolve all concerns‚" Mbalula said in a statement issued on Thursday.