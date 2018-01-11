An Mpumalanga awaiting-trial prisoner has been charged for the murder and attempted murder of five people‚ including a 12-year-old girl.

Sibusiso Nhlanhla Mahlalela‚ who was first arrested in October 2017 for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm‚ was charged after detectives linked him to the murders‚ attempted murders and two rapes in the province.

The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2017.

Detectives in the province made the breakthrough recently‚ according to police.

Police spokesman‚ Sergeant Gerald Sedibe‚ said Mahlalela was first arrested for possession of a firearm without a licence after police were tipped off by the community.