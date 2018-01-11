The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture should look specifically at events that unfolded under the watch of President Jacob Zuma says the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

The foundation welcomed Zuma’s announcement on the inquiry as a “step in the right direction”. But it cautioned that it should not become a drawn out affair involving other cases.

“We reiterate the views of (former public protector Thuli) Madonsela that the commission should focus specifically on state capture under President Zuma‚ and must investigate the allegations of state capture against the Gupta family‚” said Neeshan Balton‚ the foundation’s executive director.

“The Zondo Commission however‚ must be very specific and not unnecessarily drawn out to include other cases.”

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wrote to Zuma‚ asking him not to limit the commission of inquiry’s terms of reference only to issues identified in the State of Capture report‚ the Citizen reported on Thursday.

But observers have suggested that Zuma would be conflicted if he was to determine the terms of reference.