Cape Town extortion case postponed after cop falls ill.

Five men accused of extortion in the Cape Town night club industry face another five days behind bars before their lengthy bail hearing will resume.

The bail application of Nafiz Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay was due to resume on Thursday but state prosecutor Adiel Jansen asked for a postponement because the investigating officer in the case‚ Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ is ill.

The hearing — a likely prelude to South Africa's biggest organised crime trial — will now resume on Tuesday.

Lawyers representing the five were furious about being searched by private security as they entered Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Expletives were uttered as were searched before their bail hearing could resume. The attorneys said they believed the searches were a police attempt to intimidate them.