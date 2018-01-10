The fatal shooting of farmworker on tractor is hate crime, says MEC

Gauteng economic, environment, agriculture and rural development MEC Lebogang Maile believes the death of a farmworker who was shot while driving his employer's tractor was a hate crime.

Maile yesterday visited the family of Masotsha Aron Mutavhatsindi in Matshelapata, Tarlton, outside Krugersdorp, to offer the family his condolences.

He was accompanied by Mogale City mayor Patrick Lipudi.

Mutavhatsindi died on Saturday after he was shot once in the head allegedly by a security guard at a poultry farm where he worked. Maile said the alleged shooter, Petrus Durant, was determined to kill Mutavhatsindi.