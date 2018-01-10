The state says the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court should refuse alleged building hijacking kingpin Jonathan Constable bail because he is an instigator of violence in the inner city.

Prosecutor Cobus Ehlers told the court on Wednesday during Constable and his co-accused Bongani Khathide's bail application‚ that Constable should not be granted bail because he "instigates trouble".

Constable refuted the state's claim saying he had in fact called for and brought about calm in the Johannesburg inner city.

"That allegation is denied with the contempt it deserves. I've been deployed here. When I arrived in Johannesburg‚ there was burning of tyres and protests. We stopped the eviction of people and those protests stopped.