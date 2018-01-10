Manual signalling on trains banned by regulator

The Germiston train crash on Tuesday has prompted the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) to issue the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) with a prohibition directive‚ stopping it from manually authorising trains‚ under threat of criminal penalties.

The prohibition applies with immediate effect and will be in force nationally.

An incoming train rear-ended a stationary one at Germiston‚ leaving approximately 200 people with minor to moderate injuries. Metrorail said they were using manual signals because of cable theft.

The regulator said on Wednesday that Prasa is "prohibited from manually authorising trains until such a time that normal train services are restored or until such a time when Prasa Rail can provide the RSR with a comprehensive and convincing action plan for all affected areas in all the provinces where Metrorail trains operate".