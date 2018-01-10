KwaZulu-Natal house robbers threaten to oven-roast girl‚ aged 5.

A gang of home invaders threatened to kill a 5-year-old girl by roasting her in an oven if her parents did not relinquish valuables during a robbery in Verulam.

The men stormed the house in Old Inanda Road and held the family at gunpoint before issuing the jarring threat.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said that four men had managed to force their way into the house on Tuesday.