The Director-General of Home Affairs‚ Mkhuseli Apleni‚ has admitted that his department is not communicating effectively to ensure that the public understands how to make better use of its services.

On Wednesday‚ Apleni took his time speaking to people queuing in the Home Affairs office in Centurion who complained about waiting for six hours before getting help and crowding at the facility.

Other people complained that there was no facility at the offices for mothers who come with babies and also contended that mothers and the elderly should be prioritised in the queues.

There were also complaints that staff at the offices were not quick to inform people waiting outside that they would not be helped the same day.

“I picked up the other point which I think is important where the clients were blaming us for our communication. They said we don’t communicate. They asked why are we not communicating. If we were communicating these things‚ we would be understanding them but we are not. So it is something that I take‚” Apleni told TimesLIVE after interacting with the people.

He was at the Centurion offices to announce to the public that the green barcoded ID document was still valid and had no expiry date.