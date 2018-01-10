Dispute over de-accreditation of WSU law degree goes to court

A legal fight is brewing between the Higher Education Transformation Network and the Council for Higher Education (CHE) over the de-accreditation of Walter Sisulu University's law degree.

The network filed a lawsuit in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday to interdict the council from implementing the decision it took against the university in November. The Law Society has been cited as a respondent in the matter.

According to the council, a review of LLB degree programmes was conducted across the 17 universities offering them. The council identified a number of shortcomings in the institutions.