Tractor killing: Family wants harsh punishment

The family of a deceased Krugersdorp poultry farm worker want his killer to be harshly punished.

Masotsha Aron Mutavhatsindi, 43, was shot on Saturday allegedly by security guard Petrus Durant, 46, in Tarlton outside Krugersdorp.

Mutavhatsindi was apparently driving the tractor to the Matshelapata informal settlement when he was attacked.

It is alleged that Durant accused Mutavhatsindi of stealing the tractor from the farm before opening fire on him.

Police said he was shot once in the head.

Yesterday, angry residents of Tarlton packed the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court where Durant appeared to face a charge of murder. The matter was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

According to ward councillor Dikgang Sithole, Mutavhatsindi left work with the tractor at about 10am.

"He normally comes home for lunch with the tractor.

"The accused followed him until he arrived at his area where he was shot.

"The community is angry," he said. His sister, Pauline Mutavhatsindi, said: "I have not accepted that he is dead.

"It is the first time that a person died the way he did in our family. My heart is painful because I loved my brother very much.

"I last saw him on Tuesday [last week]. We did not talk much. He was a good person. He loved jokes. I would laugh the whole day when I am with him."