The Competition Commission says its investigation into anti-competitive behaviour in the school uniform industry seeks to ensure that parents pay reasonable prices and get quality items.

The commission’s spokesperson‚ Sipho Ngwema‚ on Tuesday told Radio 702 that its investigation was at an advanced stage and will be released in the next few weeks.

The investigation according to Ngwema‚ came about after they received numerous complaints from parents and prospective suppliers.

“We received complaints as far back as 2015 from parents‚ complaining about the anti-competitive behaviour in the school uniform industry‚ where parents were compelled to buy from one supplier.”

He said the commission also received complaints that the contracts the suppliers had with the schools were life long and other suppliers were not given the opportunity to bid for those contracts.