A Krugersdorp security company has spoken out against assumptions that the shooting of a black farmworker by a security officer was racially motivated.

A Facebook post by another security company that also operates in the Magaliesburg area has set out to clarify the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of the 32-year-old on Saturday‚ after he had allegedly stolen a tractor.

The owner and author of the post did not wish for his company's name to be mentioned but said he felt compelled to post the information after reading incorrect media reports.

"After speaking to people close to the incident and as the facts emerged‚ I felt it necessary to publish the post‚" he explained.

Media initially reported yesterday that the shooter was himself a farmer following a Facebook post containing pictures of the deceased vicitm went viral. Later on Monday however it emerged the farmworker was killed by a security officer.

This publication has established that the security officer works for a company by the name of Razor Vox.

The security officer appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday‚ and will appear again for formal bail application next Monday.

The post meanwhile labelled the media reports as "irresponsible"‚ saying it was stirring racial hate.

"It is crucial that the incident and facts are correctly reported‚" the post reads.