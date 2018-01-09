The body of a Rwandan doctor murdered in Cape Town is suspected to have lain undiscovered for up to 11 days.

The Rwandan ambassador in South Africa‚ Vincent Karega‚ said the last time Raymond Dusabe‚ 40‚ was in contact with the owner of the flat in Beach Road‚ Sea Point‚ was on December 28 via WhatsApp. The owner was in Canada for the holidays.

Western Cape police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said after the discovery of the body on Monday a 29-year-old suspect had been arrested and is due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

A source said the man was arrested after the police flying squad traced Dusabe’s car‚ which was stolen when he was hit over the head with a blunt object in his flat.

Karega said had no idea of the motive for the murder. “We really don’t know if he was tracked by somebody malicious. We have no clue.”

Dusabe was a gynaecological oncologist who worked at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali. He was unmarried and was spending the holidays in Cape Town.

Karega said the doctor’s brother and sister were flying to Cape Town on Tuesday night. They would decide whether to repatriate their sibling’s body or bury him in South Africa.

The ambassador said the alarm was raised by neighbours at Bantry Place who noticed a bad smell from the flat.

The Stellenbosch University website says Dusabe was Rwanda’s first gynaecological oncologist.

He grew up as a refugee in Burundi after some of his family were killed in the 1994 Rwandan genocide. He returned to Rwanda in 1998 after completing high school and studied medicine at the National University of Rwanda before specialising in gynaecology at Stellenbosch.

He graduated with his Master of Medicine degree in 2014 before continuing his studies by specialising in gynaecology oncology.

King Faisal Hospital tweeted that it was “saddened to announce the death of Dr Raymond Dusabe. The administration wishes to express its most sincere sympathies to his family during this difficult time. His work here will not soon be forgotten. He will be greatly missed. May He Rest In Peace.”