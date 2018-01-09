Malema claimed that the elected top six leaders under Ramaphosa would not be able to root out corruption or “stop the Guptas”.

“Cyril will have to start the fight in his top six.”

Malema predicted the end of Zuma’s administration before the end of 2018.

“I don't think that the ANC will keep Zuma until the end of this year. There are talks already happening and his condition is that he must be given immunity and his family.

“If they decide to give Zuma immunity we will take them to court again and we will win. Our law doesn't recognise giving people immunity. We will charge him and he will be arrested. We are not formed on the basis of anti-Jacob Zuma. We are an organisation advancing the call for our seven non-negotiable Cardinal Pillars‚” he said.

According to him‚ there is nothing exceptional about Ramaphosa.

“Donald Trump is a demonstration that anyone can become a president. Presidency is not set apart for 'sophisticated' people. We thought [George] Bush was the worst‚ but Trump showed us it can get worse‚” Malema said.