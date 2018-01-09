South Africa

Malema predicts Zuma will not be president by end 2018

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 09 January 2018 - 07:05
FILE PHOTO: ANC President Jacob Zuma addresses delegates at the 54th ANC National Conference taking place in Nesrac.
Image: Masi Losi

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the newly elected president of the African National Congress (ANC)‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ does not have what it takes to resurrect the embattled party. He also says there is an immunity offer under discussion for Jacob Zuma to leave the SA presidency ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In an interview on Monday with Polokwane’s urban radio station‚ Energy FM‚ the firebrand politician said the outcomes of the ANC’s 54th elective conference would not change anything.

“The ANC is sick to the core. Placing a healthy head on an ailing body will result in the head being sick. That conference was a concussion. Cyril Ramaphosa doesn't have potential to unite the ANC.” Malema said.

Malema claimed that the elected top six leaders under Ramaphosa would not be able to root out corruption or “stop the Guptas”.

“Cyril will have to start the fight in his top six.”

Malema predicted the end of Zuma’s administration before the end of 2018.

“I don't think that the ANC will keep Zuma until the end of this year. There are talks already happening and his condition is that he must be given immunity and his family.

“If they decide to give Zuma immunity we will take them to court again and we will win. Our law doesn't recognise giving people immunity. We will charge him and he will be arrested. We are not formed on the basis of anti-Jacob Zuma. We are an organisation advancing the call for our seven non-negotiable Cardinal Pillars‚” he said.

According to him‚ there is nothing exceptional about Ramaphosa.

“Donald Trump is a demonstration that anyone can become a president. Presidency is not set apart for 'sophisticated' people. We thought [George] Bush was the worst‚ but Trump showed us it can get worse‚” Malema said.

