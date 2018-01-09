More arrests are expected in the Burgersfort graveyard double murder case‚ Limpopo police say.

Four people already arrested in the matter appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday. One female suspect was released because she could not be linked to the incident‚ but the other three suspects were denied bail and are expected back in court on January 15.

Jane Makofane (47)‚ Eric Magale (59) and Confort Magale (19) are accused of two counts of murder‚ violation of a grave‚ malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.