Cape Town’s transport commissioner is at the centre of three investigations which could leave her jobless‚ facing criminal charges and having to repay misspent millions.

Melissa Whitehead‚ 52‚ faces a slew of allegations of misconduct‚ and she is also at the centre of mayor Patricia de Lille’s fight to save her job. De Lille is under investigation for allegedly covering up claims of wrongdoing by Whitehead.

Whitehead‚ head of the council transport and urban development authority‚ has until Friday to argue why she should not be suspended after the City of Cape Town agreed she and city manager Achmat Ebrahim must face disciplinary action.

A report by attorneys Bowman Gilfillan said there were “allegations ... of a serious nature” against the two managers. A presiding officer and a prosecutor with wide-ranging powers will be appointed by the council audit committee for their disciplinary hearings.

The prosecutor will also probe a claim by Ebrahim that De Lille ordered him to cover up allegations of misconduct against Whitehead. The prosecutor’s findings on De Lille will be reported to Speaker Dirk Smit‚ who will consider them in terms of disciplinary procedures for councillors.

On Friday‚ the council also appointed Bowman Gilfillan to investigate allegations against Whitehead levelled by ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe‚ who claimed in November that she was involved in unfairly advantaging a Chinese company‚ BYD‚ to secure a tender for electric MyCiTi buses.