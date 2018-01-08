Patient dies in Groote Schuur Hospital fire

A patient succumbed to fatal burn wounds when a fire engulfed part of a ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson‚ Theo Layne‚ said hospital staff had evacuated affected patients but one man in the ward had died on Sunday night.

“The city’s fire and rescue services responded to Groote Schuur Hospital at about 10:30 last night where we had a fire in the ward G17‚” said Layne on Monday.