Patient dies in Groote Schuur Hospital fire

By Petru Saal - 08 January 2018 - 09:38
A patient succumbed to fatal burn wounds when a fire engulfed part of a ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.
Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson‚ Theo Layne‚ said hospital staff had evacuated affected patients but one man in the ward had died on Sunday night.

“The city’s fire and rescue services responded to Groote Schuur Hospital at about 10:30 last night where we had a fire in the ward G17‚” said Layne on Monday.

“As a result of that fire one adult male had sustained fatal burns. Damage to the ward was one bed and bedside table. The incident was handed over the South African Police Services for investigation‚” he said.

“No other injuries were reported. The ward was evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire and rescue services.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

