The Free State‚ North West‚ Mpumalanga‚ Northern Cape and Gauteng are affected‚ with temperatures expected to rise above 35 degrees while in Limpopo it could top 40.

The heatwave should break on Tuesday with severe thunderstorms then expected over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and eastern Mpumalanga on Monday.

There is also a heightened chance of fires‚ and residents are urged to be cautious and also stay indoors as much as possible and to stay hydrated.

Further afield‚ the difference between the hottest and coldest places on earth was more than 100 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

In the United States wind chill around Mount Washington in New Hampshire has a “real feel” of minus 69 degrees Celsius.

With windspeeds of up to 144km/h the spot tied for second place as the coldest spot in the world on Saturday on the back of snow brought by winter storm Grayson.