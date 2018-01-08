Four suspects to appear in court after murder at funeral
Four men are due to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of two men at a funeral in Limpopo on Saturday.
The local community was burying one of the murdered man’s wife at the Mashifane village graveyard at about 8am on Saturday morning when a group of people attacked the man and his friend.
Police spokesman Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects allegedly burnt the bodies‚ threw them into a grave‚ put a coffin on top and buried the victims.
Police made the arrests on the same day.
Ngoepe said the motive for the murders was not known and police were still investigating.