Four suspects to appear in court after murder at funeral

By Staff Reporter - 08 January 2018 - 12:37
Four men are due to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of two men at a funeral in Limpopo on Saturday.

The local community was burying one of the murdered man’s wife at the Mashifane village graveyard at about 8am on Saturday morning when a group of people attacked the man and his friend.

Police spokesman Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects allegedly burnt the bodies‚ threw them into a grave‚ put a coffin on top and buried the victims.

Police made the arrests on the same day.

Ngoepe said the motive for the murders was not known and police were still investigating.

